Coffee with the Councilors resumes
Members of the Ludington City Council have resumed the monthly Coffee With the Councilors sessions, which take place on the first Thursday of the month at Book Mark, 201 S. Rath Ave.
During each informal meeting, up to three city councilors will convene at the to allow residents to ask questions or express concerns about city issues.
The next Coffee With the Councilors hour is Thursday, March 3 at noon. After that, the schedule is as follows:
• April 7 at 5:30 p.m.
• May 5 at noon
• June 2 at 5:30 p.m.
• July 7 at noon
• Aug. 4 at 5:30 p.m.
• Sept. 1 at noon
• Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m.
• Nov. 3 at noon
• Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m.
Meetings will be held inside or outside depending on the weather. Everyone is welcome.