Collection for Mitten Tree starts Monday
The Church Women United group is sponsoring the Mitten Tree again this year, but the collection method will be different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The collection site will be at the Salvation Army, 1101 S. Madison Ave., Ludington, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 4.
Items should be packaged in a bag or a box with a tag attached where the number of pairs of mittens, number of hats and number of scarves are listed that are in the box. Also write your name on it.
The Mitten Tree also is seeking financial donations, and those can also be dropped off at the Salvation Army.