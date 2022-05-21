College to host ‘WSCC, CTE and Me’ event May 24-25
West Shore Community College, in partnership with the West Shore Educational Service District’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) program, will be hosting a “WSCC, CTE and Me” day at WSCC’s main campus on May 24 and 25.
The purpose of the event is to introduce students to their community college and CTE programs, showing them possible careers, and allowing them to experience certain tasks within six different career zones.
These zones include arts and communication; business, management, marketing and technology; health sciences; human services; engineering/manufacturing and industrial technology; and natural resources and agriscience.
Almost 600 students from Lake, Manistee, Mason and Oceana counties will be attending.
The event was initiated by Ludington Area Schools third-grade teacher Christine James.
“I think it is crucial to give young students, in this case third-graders, the opportunity to see the educational options available to them during their high school years and beyond,” James stated. “We are so fortunate to have West Shore Community College providing the courses and career pathways to give people the skills they need to be successful after high school. My hope is that WSCC, CTE and Me Day will help build curiosity within our students and help them to get excited about what they can do with their lives in the future.”
“This is a wonderful opportunity to work with our local third-graders and elementary educators,” said WSCC Talent Pipeline Coordinator Dr. Wendy Gradwohl-Wells. “We hope this event can continue annually to build relationships with our future students.” CTE Director and Principal Jamie Bandstra added, “We are uniquely situated to be able to offer our technical courses on a college campus. Students can obtain industry training and certifications and choose to go right into the workforce or continue their learning at a level that works for them.”