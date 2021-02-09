Community auction to be held virtually March 1-6
The 26th annual Spring CommUnity Auction will take place virtually this year, from March 1-6.
The virtual auction will be used to raise funds for education in Mason County, and bidder registration opens Feb. 22.
Visit www.auctionbid.givesmart.com to create a bidder profile and begin bidding on March 1.
The silent auction bidding will begin at 4 p.m. Monday, March 1, and live bidding on a selection of items will be held at 7 p.m. each night until Saturday, March 6.
There will be a $500 raffle drawing at 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 3.
Winners of all silent auctions will be determined starting at 8 p.m., Saturday, March 6.
Tickets are $5 tickets each or five tickets for $20, and can be purchased at Mason County Central or at the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce office between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All funds raised will go to support education in the area through the Mason County Central Educational Foundation and the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce.