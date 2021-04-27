Community blood drive set for May 17 at Cornerstone Baptist Church
A community blood drive, held in honor of Dale Kompik II and sponsored by Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 17 in the fellowship hall of Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 Nelson Road in Ludington.
It’s the 13th blood drive in honor of Kompik, who was a healthcare worker prior to his death in 2017.
Walk-ins are welcome for the May 17 event, but appointments are preferred. Several openings are still available. To make an appointment, visit donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/128139 or email Becky Gerhart, the donor chair, at gerhart.becky@gmail.com.