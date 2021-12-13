Community Church to host Christmas Eve dinner
Community Church is hosting a free Christmas Eve dinner from 2 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 24. Dinner will be held in the church’s downstairs dining room basement at 109 N. Harrison St. in Ludington.
Food is also available for delivery. To request a delivery, call the church at (231) 843-9275 or email communitych49431@gmail.com. Provide a name, address and phone number. Volunteers will make deliveries from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
The dinners are catered by Gloria Ann’s Catering, and will include ham, cheesy potatoes, corn, cranberry pineapple salad, a roll and a dessert.
Volunteers are needed to help out from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. To sign up, contact the church.