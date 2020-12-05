Community Foundation announces 2020 Fall Community Wish Lists
The Community Foundation for Mason County is asking the community to consider giving to a nonprofit through its 2020 Fall Community Wish Lists.
As part of philanthropy leadership, and as a way to encourage generosity, the Community Foundation for Mason County is in its fourth year of inviting area nonprofits to share which near-term projects and purchases need financial support from the community.
This year, more than 75 “wishes” have been submitted by area nonprofits. The overall list is divided into those costing less than $500, $500-$1,500 and $1,500-plus. These wish list ideas span the county geographically and across interest areas, including education, recreation, environment, arts, community development, health and human services and more.
The full list can be found at www.mason-foundation.org/community-wish-lists.
“This is a great opportunity to make a real difference for the many organizations doing good in our community especially in times like these,” stated Andrea Large, executive director of the foundation.
The Community Foundation encourages the greater community to check out the posted with lists and then contact the nonprofit directly to support a wish. Make sure to let the Community Foundation for Mason County know if you grant a wish so it can be marked as funded.
The foundation stated it is very grateful for the generosity shown in Mason County. Last year, gifts were made toward gas cards for travel for cancer patients, equipment for children’s therapy, animal first aid supplies and more.
For more information, contact Large at (231) 845-0326, or email alarge@cffmc.org.