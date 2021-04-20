Community Foundation for Mason County awards spring grants
The Community Foundation for Mason County recently approved grant awards to a variety of community organizations in support of projects throughout Mason County. A total of $64,350 was awarded from Unrestricted and Field of Interest Funds through the competitive application process, overseen by the grant committee and the Community Foundation Advisory Board.
HIGHLIGHTS
• The Lakeshore Food Club received a grant of $10,000 to provide pre-portioned healthy meal kits along with tools to prepare the meal, if needed.
• Habitat for Humanity of Mason County received a grant of $8,000 to provide funding for home repairs.
• The City of Scottville was awarded $7,000 to stop erosion of the riverbank of the Pere Marquette River at Scottville Riverside Park by placing fieldstone and tree logs along the bank.
• PoWer! Book Bags received a grant of $3,000 to provide literacy supplies for families in need.
• Friends of Ludington State Park was awarded a grant of $5,000 to provide a universal design kayak/canoe launch at Ludington State Park.
“Our grants connect our donors and nonprofits around a common desire to build a stronger community,” said Andrea Large, executive director of the foundation.
A complete list of spring 2021 grant awards is available at www.mason-foundation.org/wp- content/uploads/Mason-Spring-2021-grant-Awards-Mason-Spring-2020-Yes.No_.Maybe_.pdf.
Grant applications are accepted twice each year — once in the spring and again in the fall. Nonprofit organizations interested in seeking grant support from the Community Foundation are encouraged to visit www.mason-foundation.org/grants/applying-for-a-grant/ for additional information about the process.
Contact Large at (231) 845-0326 or alarge@cffmc.org for more information.