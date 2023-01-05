Community
Foundation for Mason County spring grant round now open
The Community Foundation for Mason County’s 2023 spring grant round is now open and accepting applications.
The Community Foundation for Mason County awards grants to 501©3 organizations, churches, schools, agencies, and governmental units serving the greater Mason County area.
Learn about the foundation’s strategic grantmaking priorities along with tips for a strong application at the grant-seekers workshop, which will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave. in Ludington.
To register, contact the Community Foundation office at (231) 845-0326 or email alarge@cffmc.org.
The deadline for the application is Feb. 23.
Visit www.mason-foundation.org/grants/applying-for-a-grant for more information and to apply.