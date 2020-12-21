Community-wide mask exhibit coming to Ramsdell
The Michigan Legacy Art Park and the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts are announcing an exhibit that will feature face-masks decorated by people in the community to reflect feelings and the experience of life in the COVID-19 era.
Facemasks will be offered at no cost to anyone who wishes to participate.
Through this project, people can learn what others were, and still are, going through, and participants will reconnect with their community.
Webinars have been scheduled for anyone who wants to get ideas about how to decorate their mask. Local artists Lynn Williams and Mary Wahr are leading both webinars scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 22 and Jan. 5 at 3 p.m. Registration is required, and the links can be found at www.ramsdelltheatre.org/facemask.
Masks must be completed by Jan. 12. The Ramsdell will arrange pickups or a drop off at the theater. The exhibit will feature all of the masks that are turned in, and it will be up for the month of February in Hardy Hall, 101 Maple St. in Manistee.
The project started with the Legacy Art Park earlier in 2020. Participants were asked to reflect and then decorate a paper-mâché mask to express personal stories during the current health crisis. In the exploration of this powerful symbol, the feelings it invokes, and to bring the Art Park family closer together during this challenging time, Volunteer Director of Education Patricia Innis led the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” art project with their volunteers, board members, artists and staff.
“The project not only gave people something new to think about, it also gave them a creative way to express their feelings and experiences. Many people found the process cathartic and looked forward to seeing what others had been going through,” Innis said.
“A mutual supporter of both groups brought us together to talk about how we can work on putting together an exhibit and involve more people,” said Ramsdell Executive Director Xavier Verna.