Conservation district invites public to Fall Farm Field Day
The Mason-Lake Conservation District is hosting the annual Farm Field Day from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. Attendees will meet at Gateway to Success Academy, 526 N. Scottville Road, Scottville.
The event is open to farmers as well as the public. There is no cost to attend the farm tour, but a donation is appreciated to help cover dinner costs. An RSVP is requested by Thursday, Aug. 25. To RSVP, contact the Mason-Lake Conservation District at (231) 757-3707 ext. 5 or email Justin Brown at justin.brown@macd.org.
The Farm Field Day is an opportunity to learn about different farming practices geared toward increasing productivity and yields. Whether a farmer wants to learn about best management practices, or a landowner wants to learn more about the farms in their community, there is something for everyone.
Specific topics will include an overview of programs offered by the USDA, such as cost-share for conservation activities on farms, forests and natural lands. An overview will be provided on the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP), which works with local farms to recognize those that reduce erosion and runoff from entering public waters, among other environmental stewardship practices.
Michigan State University Extension experts will give a presentation on utilizing cover crops to target a variety of factors that influence crop yields and soil health. This year there will also be equipment for demonstrations, and in-depth discussions on using the equipment in our area.
The Farm Field Day event is possible through a MAEAP grant from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The event has been approved for participants to receive credit for a MAEAP Phase One Event and has been approved as well for two Restricted Use Pesticide Credits, which will be given out for completion of the tour at the end of the night.