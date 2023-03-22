Conservation district seeks input on
strategic plan
The Mason-Lake Conservation District recently completed a draft of its inaugural strategic plan. This plan is based on a community survey that was conducted in 2021 and will serve as the primary guidance document for activities occurring within Mason and portions of Lake counties through 2026.
The conservation district is seeking public comment and feedback on the plan through April 30. Comments will be used to formulate the final version of the plan. An electronic copy of the draft of the strategic plan can be found at www.mason-lakeconservation.org. Hard copies may be picked up at the office located at 655 N. Scottville Road, Scottville, and they can be requested by calling (231) 757-3707 ext. 5.
Comments can be submitted via postal mail to the conservation district, or by visiting the website or emailing mason-lake@macd.org.
The Mason-Lake Conservation District strives to serve as the local hub to meet the conservation-based needs for farms and private landowners in Mason County and the western half of Lake County. This includes providing assistance for agricultural and farmland protection and support, conserving forest resources, invasive species management, open lands conservation efforts such as wildlife and pollinator habitat improvement, and providing community workshops and education.
MLCD staff consists of a variety of natural resource, agricultural, forestry and administrative experts that deliver programs throughout the community, with governance provided through a board of directors made up of local residents.