Conservation district to host virtual tree, shrub worship Feb. 18
There will be a virtual presentation on trees and shrubs at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18.
This one-hour presentation, given by the Manistee and Mason-Lake conservation districts, the Forestry Assistance Program (FAP) and Michigan State University Extension, is designed for landowners and professionals such as foresters, ecologists and loggers, interested in planting trees and shrubs. Numerous topics will be discussed by Josh Shields, FAP forester and wildlife biologist with the Manistee and Mason-Lake conservation districts, and Emily Pochubay, Tree Fruit Integrated Pest Management Educator with MSU Extension.
Topics will include:
• matching tree and shrub species to the proper site conditions;
• selecting fruit tree cultivars based on desired use of fruit and susceptibility to pests and disease;
• site preparation and planting techniques;
• pruning methods for fruit trees;
• proper handling and care of seedlings and fruit trees;
• containerized versus bareroot stock;
• spring versus autumn planting;
• protecting trees and shrubs from white-tailed deer and other animals;
• the use of tree and shrub planting for timber production, wildlife habitat conversion and enhancement, planting of under-represented species and erosion control.
There is no cost for attending this event. Registration is required and space is limited. Once you register, you will be provided with login information for the program used to give the virtual presentation. When registering, provide an email address to receive login information.
For more information or to register, contact Josh Shields at (989) 220-9236 or joshua.shields@macd.org