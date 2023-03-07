Conservation group seeks feedback from ORV trail users
The North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (NCCISMA) — a hub for those concerned with invasive species in Mason, Lake, Mecosta, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties — is seeking feedback from ORV trail users.
Funding provided by the Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program is allowing NCCISMA to test a pilot program to engage ORV trail users in protecting resources for future generations.
As part of this project an opinion poll is being distributed throughout the ORV community. NCCISMA would greatly appreciate participation in their survey by anyone who uses side-by-sides, dirt-bikes, ATVs or 4-by-4s on the trails. Less than five minutes of time can help shape the future of area trails.
The survey is the first of two that will be distributed as part of this project. The information gathered will be used as a baseline for future decisions regarding public engagement and invasive species management, with a follow-up survey at the end of the project to gauge project success. Successful components of the project will likely, eventually, find statewide implementation.
Access the survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/ORVinput, on NCCISMA’s website, www.NorthCountryInvasives.org, or at NCCISMA’s Facebook page.
The poll closes on Friday, March 17.