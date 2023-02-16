Corewell Health Ludington Hospital offers first aid, CPR, AED training
Corewell Health Ludington Hospital’s community services team is hosting a Heartsaver first aid, CPR and AED training on Wednesday, March 1 at Lakeshore Resource Network in Ludington from 8 a.m. to noon. Seats are limited so register now by calling (231) 845-2222.
The team is also offering CPR, first aid and AED training to local businesses and groups. These trainings are individualized to each group and held at the business location at times and dates convenient to the business.
“Our goal with these trainings is to empower people to act with confidence in an emergency,” said Kelly Barnhardt, health programs specialist with Corewell Health. “We just never know when someone close to us may suffer from an event requiring immediate first aid or CPR or the use of an AED device. The recent event that happened to Damar Hamlin on the football field is a good example of how suddenly and unexpectedly someone can require help. The people who reacted quickly to that situation and provided immediate CPR helped to save his life.”
The Heartsaver first aid is a program offered through the American Heart Association. The community services team in Ludington ties in its training to that program, ensuring the latest standards are being taught and ensuring that certification is provided.
Barnhardt has more than six years of experience in community education and training. She is available to come onsite to any business and lead training sessions for employees. She will cover the proper use of an AED device, basic first aid and lifesaving skills and CPR. To schedule an onsite session, call (231) 845-5770.