COVE holiday
fundraiser is Nov. 16
COVE — which stands for Communities Overcoming Violent Encounters — is hosting its annual Holiday Party Fundraiser at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. at Stix in Ludington.
They will be hosting a Havana Holiday night to celebrate another year of supporting our local survivors. The event is the organization’s main fundraiser for the 40% of COVE’s financial needs that are not covered by local and governmental grants.
The community stood together to make this event happen with help from the following sponsors: Washaw Construction Inc., Safe Harbor Credit Union, Jean Russell, Lake-Oseola Bank, Westshore Bank, Erin Doan State Farm, Chris Dunn, Cottage Works, McGee Insurance, Gustafson & Sons Well Drilling, Hardman Construction, Ellen & Mike Kerans, All Occasions Events & Florals, Indian Co-op, Shelby State Bank, and Snyder Shoes.
Those interested in donating or attending the event can find more information on the COVE Facebook page, or call (231) 843-2541.