Covenant Christian fundraiser is March 4
Covenant Christian School will host its community auction fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the school, 2980 U.S. 10, Ludington.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
The event, which has been called off since 2019 due to the pandemic, is one of the main sources of funding for the school.
It will feature a silent auction, raffle items and a cash-and-carry room. The live auction will led by Ridge Bollheimer, Michigan Auctioneer champion, and Ludington Mayor Mark Barnett will be the master of ceremonies.
Pre-register by visiting www.ccs-ludington.org and clicking on “2023 Annual Community Auction” in the upper left-hand corner of the homepage.
Items will be available to view on the Covenant Christian School Facebook page.