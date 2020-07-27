COVID-19 safety grants available from MEDC
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation has announced that $8.55 million in COVID-19 workplace grants will be made available across the state through Aug. 7.
With employers across the state working to keep their employees, customers and communities safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, the State of Michigan has launched the Michigan COVID-19 Safety Grant Program.
The grants will provide small businesses matching funds of up to $10,000 to decrease the risk of COVID-19 spread through the purchase of safety and health-related equipment and training in response to COVID-19. Grant applications will be available until Friday, Aug. 7.