COVID-19 testing clinic opens today in Ludington
District Health Department No. 10 is hosting a COVID-19 testing clinic, in partnership with Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and the City of Ludington, at the Harbor View Marina beginning Tuesday, Dec. 14. The clinic will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
COVID-19 testing is provided by Honu Management Group and is free to the public. It is necessary for individuals to register with Honu prior to receiving a test, and they can pre-register before arriving to any testing clinic.
The clinic is at 400 S. Rath Ave., in the Harbor View Marina parking lot.
To pre-register, visit www.honumg.info/hvmarina.
The clinic is first come, first served.
People are asked not to line up early prior to testing times and to stay in their vehicles and wait for someone to come to them with paperwork and testing.
The clinic ends at 5 p.m. or when capacity is reached (when the number of cars in line meets the clinic’s ability to perform testing during clinic hours).
COVID-19 testing is free; ID and insurance is not required but is accepted.
Clinics offer rapid antigen results, typically available within 30-60 minutes and PCR testing, results typically available within 72 hours.
Those who test positive for COVID-19 will receive a text message from DHD10 asking them to complete a survey so case investigation and contact tracing can begin.
Please note that most offsite testing locations are providing the space for the clinics only. Do not contact them with questions or concerns as they are only donating the space.
Call Honu at 866-809-8282 with questions. For all other COVID-19 questions or concerns, call (231) 305-8675 or email covid@dhd10.org
Those who need a COVID-19 vaccine, booster or a flu shot can visit www.dhd10.org/schedule or call 888-217-3904.