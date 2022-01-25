COVID-19 vaccine, flu-shot clinics in Manistee County today, Wednesday
District Health Department No. 10 is hosting a COVID-19 and flu-shot clinic from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools, 4400 N. High Bride Road, Brethren; and one from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Armory Youth Project, 555 First St., Manistee.
The cost for the seasonal flu vaccine without insurance is $37. High-dose and preservative-free flu shots are available for $46. The COVID-19 vaccine is free. Bring insurance cards and driver’s licenses.
Those who want to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine, booster dose or flu shot should visit www.dhd10.org/schedule or call 888-217-3904. If no appointments are available, consider going to a pharmacy or primary healthcare provider.