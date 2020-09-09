Culinary medicine comes to Spectrum Health
Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital has partnered with District Health Department No. 10 and Lifestyle Medicine at Spectrum Health to bring culinary medicine to Spectrum Health’s northwest region. Beginning Sept. 22, two sessions of culinary medicine programming will be available to residents of Mason and Oceana counties focusing on the powerful influence food has on health.
“When the art of cooking is paired with the science of medicine, powerful things happen to our bodies,” said Elizabeth Suvedi, consultant and chef with Spectrum Health Lifestyle Medicine. “The format of our classes is designed so that participants who register will cook in their own kitchens connected in a virtual platform to me and one of our registered dietitians, who will be in our downtown market kitchen in Grand Rapids. We will walk you through how to make several delicious and affordable recipes to help you incorporate more plant-based foods into your meals. We will also teach you about how food impacts health and how it helps to prevent, manage and reverse chronic disease.”
The first session of classes will be held Sept. 22, Sept. 29, Oct. 6 and Oct. 13.
The second session will be Oct. 20, Oct. 27, Nov. 3 and Nov. 10.
Each class is two hours in length, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The fee is $25 per session, which includes all four classes and boxes of all of the pantry ingredients needed for each class. The boxes of pantry items can be picked up at the Ludington hospital prior to each class.
The two sessions feature identical programming and recipes. Only 20 seats are available per session, for a total of 40 seats.
To register, email your name and the session start date for which you would like to register to culinary.medicine@spectrumhealth.org. For information, call (231) 845-2222.