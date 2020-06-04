Culvert to be replaced on Fountain Road in Victory Township
SCOTTVILLE — The Mason County Road Commission announced Thursday afternoon that Fountain Road between Victory Park and Meyers Road in Victory Township will be closed to all traffic starting Monday to replace a culvert.
In a release from County Highway Engineer Eric Nelson, he stated that barricades will be placed on Fountain Road at both Victory Park and Meyers roads warning motorists of the road closure. Barricades will also be placed on Fountain Road near the culvert closing the roadway.
According to the release, the work is anticipated to take approximately four days. Traffic should seek alternate routes.