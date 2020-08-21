Curlee and Stewart to close summer series at Old Kirke Museum
The Old Kirke Museum will welcome Karen Curlee and Mark Stewart for the final installment in the “First Person Stories and Songs” series on Thursday, Aug. 27 at 304 Walnut St. in Manistee.
This free program begins at 10 a.m. and is the last in The OK’s summer series. Attendees will be asked to wear face masks inside the museum and maintain social distancing according to state guidelines at all times.
Seating will be limited, so guests should come early or bring a lawn chair and listen to Curlee and Stewart outside on the lawn.
Stewart and Curlee met on Broadway in a production of “Showboat,” and now, 26 years later, they’ve created a rich and varied life that includes travel and making music together.
They look forward to sharing some of their stories and songs at the Old Kirke Museum.
Curlee is a singer and dancer who appeared in chorus and feature roles on Broadway including “Cats,” “A Chorus Line” and more, also performing in many lead roles. After performing on Broadway, she transitioned into arts education.
Stewart is a multi-instrumentalist, singer, composer and instrument designer who has been heard around the world performing music both new and old. Since 1998, he has recorded, toured with and been guitarist and musical director for Paul Simon.
Steward has also worked with Steve Reich, Sting, Anthony Braxton, Bob Dylan, Wynton Marsalis, Meredith Monk, Stevie Wonder, Phillip Glass, Iva Bittova, Bruce Springsteen, Terry Riley, Ornette Coleman, Paul McCartney, David Byrne, James Taylor and more. He has also worked on music for films, often playing instruments of his own design and construction.
In addition to Curlee and Stewart, the Old Kirke will also feature the “Hats off to the Ladies” exhibit on the lower level, celebrating 100 years of women’s suffrage.