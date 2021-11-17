Deadline extended to Friday for Manistee County Youth Advisory Council applicants
The Manistee County Community Foundation is seeking Manistee County high school students for its Youth Advisory Council (YAC), and the deadline for application has been extended until Friday, Nov. 19.
The primary role of YAC members is to recommend grants from the Manistee County Community Foundation’s Youth Endowment Fund in order to address the needs and opportunities of Manistee County Youth. YAC members provide leadership, learn about philanthropy and actively serve their community.
Each year the YAC works to recruit members with diverse perspectives who are positive representatives of their school and community.
This year the YAC is seeking representatives in grades 9-11 from Bear Lake High School; grades 9-12 from Brethren High School; grades 9-12 from CASMAN Academy; grades nine and 10 from Manistee Catholic Central; grades 9-11 from Manistee High School; and grades nine and 10 from Onekama High School.
Manistee Great Lakes Virtual Academy and homeschooled high school students who are Manistee County residents are also eligible to apply.
Interested students are encouraged to contact their school principals or guidance counselors for more information and to be connected with a current YAC member who can share more about their experience.
It is anticipated that selected applicants will be notified by Friday, Dec. 17.
Students can learn more about the YAC and apply online at www.manisteefoundation.org.
For more information, contact Hannah Rodrigues, Manistee County Community Foundation program officer, at hannah@manisteefoundation.org or call (231) 723-7269.