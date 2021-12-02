Deadline for Mitten Tree donations
is Dec. 18
The Mitten Tree, a program sponsored by the Church Women United of Mason County and facilitated by the Salvation Army, provides knitted, crocheted or sewn hats, mittens and scarves to those in need in Mason County.
The Salvation Army is collecting mittens, hats and scarves to distribute to children in need just before Christmas.
The Mitten Tree is seeking donations and volunteers prior to the donation deadline, which is Saturday, Dec. 18.
Volunteers wishing to participate should contact co-chairs Suzanne Dietel at (517) 303-6030 or Norma Koeppe at (231) 843-4253 for directions, assistance or yarn. Donations can be submitted to the Salvation Army at 1101 S. Madison St. in Ludington, prior to the deadline.
The Salvation Army accepts donations year-round, but they need to be dropped off before Dec. 18 to be included in this year’s Mitten Tree.
Those who are making donations should provide their name, address, phone number and quantity of items donated. The Salvation Army is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at (231) 843-3711.
All donations of mittens, hats and scarves are greatly appreciated.