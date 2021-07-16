Deadline is July 20 to enter Momentum 5x5 Contest
Locals with a viable small business or entrepreneurship idea have until Tuesday, July 20 to pitch their plan for a chance to win $5,000 in the Momentum 5x5 Competition.
Both nonprofit and for-profit Mason County organizations are encouraged to enter. A complete, written business plan is not required to submit an entrepreneurial idea.
Five finalists will be chosen to present their pitches. Each entrant gets five minutes to pitch an idea to a panel of judges and on Aug. 10 at Epworth Heights in Ludington.
The winner will receive $5,000.
The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce administers the Momentum 5x5 program to encourage new businesses in Mason County by offering participants a chance to earn some seed money to get their ideas started.
Prize money for 5x5 is sponsored jointly by the Epworth Assembly and the Epworth Church Association.
This is the third Momentum 5x5 competition. The 2018 winner, Sister Bees, won $5,000 and went on to the larger Momentum Business Plan Competition, in which the Ludington skin-care company won $50,000. In 2019, My Inspired Studio was awarded $5,000 in the 5x5 contest. Entrepreneur and artist Sarah Stechschulte used the funds for her subscriber-based, monthly creative kit, which included art supplies plus online instruction. Stechschulte won another $14,000 in the larger Momentum competition with her Inspired Parties business.
For complete rules and information about how to enter 2021 Momentum 5x5, see www.momentum startup.org. Entry deadline is July 20.