Deadline is March 15 for Oceana County Community Foundation scholarship program
The Community Foundation for Oceana County’s scholarship program is currently open, but closing soon.
Students of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to apply, including high school and homeschooled seniors, current college students, and adult learners/returning students. Applications are available online at www.oceanafoundation.org/scholarships. Applications are due by March 15, 2021.
For more information on our scholarship program or for help filling out the application, visit www.oceanafoundation.org/scholarships, or contact scholarship coordinator Danielle Siegel at danielle@oceanafoundation.org or by calling (231) 869-3377.