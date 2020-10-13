Deadline is Thursday to apply for Virtual 5x5 Pitch Business Pitch Competition
Entrepreneurs who have a business idea or an existing company in Mason County are encouraged to enter the Virtual 5x5 Business Pitch Competition by Thursday, Oct. 15.
Five entrepreneurs will present their ideas in a live, virtual event, and one individual will be chosen to receive a cash award from the Pennies from Heaven Foundation.
Both nonprofit and for-profit organizations are encouraged to enter, both new and existing businesses are eligible, and past Momentum 5x5 applicants are able to apply.
Winning the contest could give an entrepreneurial venture a $5,000 jump-start.
To be eligible, hopeful contestants must submit an application by the Thursday deadline.
A complete business plan is not required. A panel of judges will then shortlist initial applicants to five finalists, who will conduct a presentation during a live online event on Oct. 29.
Rules of the competition include:
• Business must be located in Mason County.
• Must have less than $250,000 revenue annually
• Chosen finalists are required to speak during the online competition in front of a live, virtual audience.
Complete eligibility requirements and rules can be found at www.momentumstartup.org.
Applicants needing assistance in creating a business plan can book a free appointment with a mentor from the Ludington Chapter of SCORE either online or by calling (231) 845-0324.
To apply, head to www.momentumstartup.org.