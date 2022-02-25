Deadline today to buy tickets for Oceana Agriculture & Natural Resource Banquet
The deadline is today to buy tickets for the annual Oceana Agriculture & Natural Resource Banquet.
The Banquet is scheduled for Thursday, March 3. The evening will begin with the Taste of Oceana Social Hour at 6 p.m. Currently registered to share some of their tasty creations include the Kitchen at Chestnut Grove of Shelby, County Dairy of New Era; Materne North American Go Go Squeez of Grawn; the Bakery on the Corner of Hart; and the National Asparagus Festival.
During the Taste of Oceana Reception, participants will have the opportunity to sample beer from Big Hart Brewery and wine from Fox Barn and Oceana Wineries. The banquet will get underway shortly before 7 p.m. with dinner prepared by Dave’s Kountry Katering of Muskegon. Following a brief report by the Oceana Conservation District, local producers will be recognized for their outstanding farming practices and an award will be presented to the 2022 Friend of Agriculture and Natural Resources. The feature entertainment for the event will be comedian Dwayne Gill.
The event will be held at the West Michigan Research Station located at 5185 N. Oceana Drive in Hart. Tickets are $20 per person. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Oceana Conservation District in Shelby or at the MSU Extension Office in Hart. Tickets are also available online by visiting www.oceanaconservation.org.
There will be no ticket sales at the door. For further information on the Oceana Agriculture and Natural Resources Banquet, you can call either the Oceana Conservation District at 861-5600 in Shelby or the Oceana MSU Extension Office in Hart at 873-2129.