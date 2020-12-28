Deadline is Wednesday for relief assistance through FiveCAP
FiveCAP is reminding low-income households in the area that they still have a window of time to get their water, septic and plumbing systems in working order.
The application process for water access through Michigan’s Coronavirus Relief Funding (CRF) program, will close after Wednesday.
Through the CRF program, FiveCAP is providing financial assistance for households at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level to for septic and well repairs and replacement, as well as plumbing assistance.
A variety of repairs, including interior and exterior plumbing work, are offered to homeowners and renters through the program so homes can have access to hot and cold water, and at least one functioning toilet, shower, kitchen faucet and laundry tub.
Renters applying for water access assistance will need prior written approval from their landlords.
In addition to water assistance, FiveCAP also will provide other COVID-19-related help such as utility and appliance assistance for eligible households. Assistance includes washer, dryer, stove, refrigerator and freezer repair or replacement. Wednesday is the application deadline for all such assistance programs.
For more information, or to make an appointment to pick up an application for assistance, contact Mason County FiveCAP in Scottville at (231)757-3785.