Deadlines approaching for Community Foundation’s spring grant round, scholarships
The Community Foundation for Mason County’s 2021 scholarship application is open and accepting applications until Feb. 1.
Last year, 114 scholarships were awarded totaling $148,000 invested into students’ futures.
Scholarships are awarded once per year. To be eligible, applicants must be residents of Mason County and graduates of a Mason County public or private school. While many scholarships are for specific types of students, colleges, or fields of study, the application process is a general application.
Each individual application is reviewed and matched with the best-fitting scholarship source.
To apply, visit mason-foundation.org/scholarships/how-to-apply-for-a-scholarship.
The 2021 spring grant round is now open and accepting applications. The Community Foundation for Mason County awards grants to 501c3 organizations, churches, schools, agencies and governmental units serving the greater Mason County area.
The deadline for the application is Feb. 28. To apply, visit mason-foundation.org/grants/applying-for-a-grant.
For more information, contact Community Foundation for Mason County Executive Director Andrea Large at (231) 845-0326.