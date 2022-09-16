Deliverable fuel assistance available through FiveCAP
In many northern Michigan households, the temperature inside is directly dependent upon how much fuel is on hand. Having enough propane or wood stocked up to keep warm for the winter is a major expense for low-income families.
To ensure these residents weather the cold months, FiveCAP is offering deliverable fuel assistance to income-eligible households in its coverage area of Manistee, Mason, Lake and Newaygo counties. Households must be at or below 25% of their fuel capacity for their primary heat source.
“It will cover the minimum delivery for whatever their heat source is — gas, propane, kerosene, fuel oil, pellets, wood,” said FiveCAP Executive Director, Mary Trucks.
The program is available to those who meet the income guidelines, with proof of last 30 days income. To qualify, household income must be within 150% of the federal poverty level.
Monthly income not to exceed $1,699 for a one-person household; $2,289 for a two-person household; $2,879 for a three-person household; $3,469 for a four-person household; $4,059 for a five-person household; or $4,659 for a six-person household.
To start the application process, residents just need to contact their county FiveCAP office and provide their MDHHS case number, last 30 days’ total household income, and birthdates and Social Security numbers for everyone in the household.
These funds are available for a limited time. More information on this program and other services are available at the local FiveCAP office.