DHD opens ongoing COVID-19 testing clinic in Hart
CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 is hosting an ongoing COVID-19 testing clinic at the Oceana County Council on Aging in Hart beginning Tuesday, Dec. 28, according to a press release from the health department. The clinic will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 1-5 p.m.
COVID-19 testing is provided by Honu Management Group and is free to the public. It is necessary for individuals to register with Honu prior to receiving COVID-19 testing, and they can pre-register before arriving to any testing clinic. The Oceana County Council on Aging is located at 4250 W. Tyler Road with the testing taking place in the parking lot. The pre-registration link is https://honumg.info/oceana.
Mason County testing
The health department is also offering ongoing testing clinics in the parking lot of Harbor View Marina in Ludington in conjunction with Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and the City of Ludington.
Testing times and days are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays except for Dec. 24, 26 and 31.
The pre-registration link for the Mason County site is https://honumg.info/hvmarina