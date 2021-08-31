DHD10 encourages those who were vaccinated out of state to get registered in Michigan
District Health Department No. 10 encourages all individuals who were vaccinated in another state but reside in Michigan to get their COVID-19 vaccine registered in the Michigan Care Improvement Registry.
MCIR benefits health care organizations, schools, licensed childcare programs, pharmacies and Michigan’s citizens by consolidating immunization information from multiple providers into a comprehensive immunization record. This reduces vaccine-preventable diseases and over-vaccination, allowing providers to view up-to-date patient immunization history in one system.
Get registered in MCIR by bringing your proof of vaccination card to any local public health department or your medical care provider. Or visit www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine and complete the form to submit a picture of your COVID-19 card and Michigan driver’s license, and the health department will enter your information into MCIR. Scroll to where it says “Vaccination card.”
Anyone 18 and older can now locate and download their immunization record on the MCIR website if a record exists and matches your government issued ID. The portal can be found online at www.michigan.gov/immunize or at www.michigan.gov/miImmsportal. The immunization record from MCIR will appear as a PDF document which can be downloaded, saved or printed.
As the portal is only available for those 18 years or older, parents won’t be able to download their children’s immunization records. Parents may contact their child’s physician’s office or local health department to get a copy of the child’s immunization records.
For MCIR help desk inquiries, call 1-888-999-2484.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, visit www.dhd10.org/schedule. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, go to www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine.