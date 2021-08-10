DHD10 urges staying up to date on immunizations during National Immunization Awareness Month
Across the country, August is celebrated as National Immunization Awareness Month. With the return to school quickly approaching, District Health Department No. 10 reminds residents to protect themselves, their families and the community from serious disease by choosing to receive and stay up to date on immunizations.
“It is critical that people come in for their immunizations to avoid an outbreak of preventable disease,” said Bethanie Dean, immunization coordinator for the health department. “Immunizations save millions of lives each year. We’re here and we’re ready to see anyone who walks through our doors.”
Those who are unsure about whether they’re up to date on recommended immunizations should talk to a doctor, nurse, healthcare provider or local health department.
“It’s important to make this your top priority as children head back to school. Take the initiative to protect yourself and your children from serious preventable diseases,” said Dean.
To schedule your routine vaccinations so you and your family are fully immunized, call 888-217-3904. For more information about immunizations, visit www.dhd10.org/programs-services/#i.
The health department continues to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, go to www.dhd.org/schedule. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, go to www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine. To stay up to date on the latest information, sign up for Public Health Alerts at www.dhd10.org/subscribe.