Dickinson, Carter to be featured in LACA’s main gallery in February
The artwork of Grayling-area artist Terry Dickinson and Ludington-area artist Laura E. Carter will be featured in the main gallery of the Ludington Area Center for the Arts throughout February.
The duo’s exhibit “Dickinson & Carter” runs Feb. 3-25 and features original oil and acrylic paintings of northern Michigan scenes and animals.
A free public artist reception celebrating Dickenson and Carter’s exhibit will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at LACA, 107 S. Harrison St. Hors d’oeuvre and drinks will be served.
Dickinson began his career in art in 1974 painting more than 50 history-related murals in the Bay City area to commemorate the nation’s bicentennial. He has continued his public art presence in Frankenmuth, Saginaw, Flint, Grayling, Ludington, Petoskey, Michigan Tech University and other communities and numerous private homes and businesses.
He is the former executive director of the AuSable Artisan Village gallery and cultural center in downtown Grayling. After 10 years of guiding the arts organization, Dickinson retired from AAV to focus his attention on developing his reputation as a studio artist. His work has been accepted in regional, national and international shows and has garnered him several best of show awards, most recently, the 2022 Juror’s Choice award best 2-D in the Northwest Michigan Regional Fine Art Exhibition at the Dennos Museum in Traverse City.
Carter first discovered her pleasure in painting, initially in oils and acrylics, nearly five decades ago. Following a career in nursing, she has once again had the time to “pursue again the joy of painting.”
Carter has displayed her paintings in numerous LACA exhibits, the former Golden Key Gallery and Pentwater’s Art on the Town Gallery.
“To me, art is magical. I enjoy the challenge as well as the sense of accomplishment when I think that I have successfully expressed myself. And the enjoyment and the challenge keep me trying to learn more, attempting to improve my skills, looking for that next Idea,” Carter said.
Also on display at LACA in the performance hall lobby gallery throughout February will be “Everything is Everything,” featuring photography by Ludington-area artist Arin Scoultens.