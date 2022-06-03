Dig It! Youth Summer Series returns
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) is resuming its Dig it! Youth Summer Series . The series is sponsored by AFFEW, U Dig It Community Garden, Michigan State University Extension, the Sable Dunes Audubon Society and the Lakeshore Food Club.
The free, interactive gardening experience focuses on nutrition and creative nature exploration, in addition to hands-on planting and harvesting. Students will be designing journals to record weekly sightings at the garden. This effort will help support healthy food access in Mason County.
A portion of the produce grown by participants will be donated to the Lakeshore Food Club, and some will go home to share with families. The series runs for eight weeks and participants are expected to attend at least six of the sessions.
Dates are Thursdays, June 23 and 30; July 7, 14, 21 and 28; and Aug. 4 and 11.
Sessions are held from 10 a.m. to noon at the U Dig It Community Garden, 5810 E. Bryant Road, Ludington. To register, contact MSU Extension’s Kendra Gibson at (231) 845-3361 or gibso126@msu.edu. Registration is required to participate.