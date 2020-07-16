Direct deposit available for college-bound students
MANISTEE — The Manistee County Community Foundation and the Launch Manistee Network have announced a special initiative aimed at supporting students and families this summer as they plan and prepare for their education after high school, which is particularly difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic. The community organizations that represent the Launch Manistee Network believe that providing extra support to students and families with making and following through on their postsecondary plans is crucial during this evolving and uncertain time.
The MCCF and the Launch Manistee Network are responding to increased challenges for students and families preparing for college amid the COVID-19 pandemic by launching the Summer of Success (SOS) program. Students and families in Manistee County may now access virtual one-to-one success coaching services, a series of webinars and other virtual resources. The program was developed through collaborative discussion with school and community partners and was based on other successful models.
Morgan Abate and Jaylee Brown will be providing the success coaching services for area students and families. Both individuals served as college advisors in local school districts last school year, through the Michigan College Access Network’s AdviseMI program, and will be returning to their roles this fall.
“MCCF and the Launch Manistee Network are pleased to have two skilled and experienced success coaches working with this program who are accessible to students and families,” said Hannah Rodriguez, MCCF program officer. “Community members can reach out to the coaches to ask a question, set up a phone or video appointment to receive more in-depth support, or participate in one of our live webinars.”
Students and families looking for support can reach the SOS coaches by emailing sos@manisteefoundation.org or by calling (401) 236-7137. Coaches are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Those interested can also reach the coaches or schedule an appointment by visiting https://sites.google.com/manisteefoundation.org/sos/home.
More information about live webinars and other virtual resources can be found on the website and on the MCCF Facebook page.
The Launch Manistee Network operates as a community leadership initiative of the community foundation. Financial support for the program is provided by the Launch Manistee Fund and the Community Response Fund, a cooperative effort between MCCF, the United Way of Manistee County and the Manistee County Human Services Collaborative.
“We are excited to support this effort and for the opportunity to assist students and families in making their postsecondary plans a reality,” said MCCF President & CEO Laura Heintzelman.
SOS Coaches and virtual resources are now available and community members are encouraged to reach out for support.
The Manistee County Community Foundation offices are currently closed to protect employee and public health in response to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic. Foundation staff are working remotely during regular business and can be reached via email or phone.