DNR to host open house on proposed Tin Cup Springs Equestrian Campground
Those who are interested in or curious about the proposed development of an equestrian campground in Lake County’s Pinora Township are encouraged to attend a public open house hosted Wednesday, Aug. 17, by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
The proposed Tin Cup Springs Equestrian Campground, situated near the Tin Cup Springs off-road vehicle and motorcycle trails, is located along Eighth Street in Pinora Township, approximately three-quarters of a mile west of Frank Smith Street.
It will offer special facilities to accommodate campers who bring horses to enjoy the nearby riding trails that are open to equestrian use. The development plan for the campground includes 25 rustic camping sites; two vault toilets; a hand pump for water; and a submerged well for generator hookup.
The estimated construction timeline would have work starting in late fall and being completed in early spring 2023.
The Aug. 17 open house will run 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pinora Township Hall, at the intersection of South Deer Lake Road and East 32nd Street in Reed City. A brief overview presentation will start at 2:15 p.m., but people are invited to stop in at any time to view the proposed development plan, share feedback and ask questions of DNR staff.
For more information about the proposed Tin Cup Springs Equestrian Campground or the meeting, contact Ron Monroe at (231) 250-2407.