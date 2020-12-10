Donations, volunteers still needed for Toys for Tots/Gifts for Teens
There is still time to make a difference for local area children this Christmas season. The Toys for Tots/Gifts for Teens program is still in need of cash contributions, gift and toy donations and volunteers to help with the gift distribution next week.
The Toys for Tots/Gifts for Teens program, which is a partnership between FiveCAP and Synergy Media, has been helping parents and guardians put gifts under the tree for children for almost 48 years. The program serves area low-income families with children 18 and younger by providing a time slot for parents to select from a wide range of age-appropriate gifts and stocking-stuffers, as well as a family game.
For those wishing to still find a way to contribute, cash donations allow for gifts to be purchased closer to the distribution days, ensuring plenty of gift items for each age group. Charitable contribution forms are available on FiveCAP’s website, www.fivecap.org.
Donations of new, unwrapped gifts are also still being accepted through decorated barrels and canisters throughout Mason County or by dropping them off at the Mason County FiveCAP office, 302 N. Main St., Scottville.
Volunteers to set up and help with gift distribution days also are needed to make the program a success.
Distributions will be Wednesday, Dec. 16 and Thursday, Dec. 17, in Ludington at the Holiday Inn Express Graystone Event Center, located at 4079 W. U.S. 10.
Masks and proper social-distancing measures are required.
For more information, contact the Scottville FiveCAP office at (231) 757-3785.