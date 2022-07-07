Eagles tribute band performing Friday at Ramsdell
MANISTEE — Eagles tribute band Dark Desert Eagles will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St.
Songs from the best-selling Greatest Hits album of all time, along with hits from “Hotel California,” as well as several gems from Joe Walsh’s solo career are masterfully recreated during the Dark Desert Eagles’ live show.
Touched by the passing of Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey, Pat Badger, an original member of the multi-platinum rock act Extreme, set out to form the Dark Desert Eagles. Badger is an enormous fan of The Eagles’ musicianship, vocal harmonies and timeless catalog. Having toured the world with Extreme, and having been a part of a group that sold over 10 million records featuring hits like the Grammy-nominated smash hit “More Than Words,” Badger had a vision for the types of musicians he would need to create the ultimate tribute to The Eagles.
“But just pulling off the music is just part of it,” Badger says, “We really want to bring the audience back in time to the ’70s. The image is almost as important as the music and we have really paid attention to detail on the wardrobe, the hairstyles, the guitars — everything that made the Eagles so cool.”
Box office and concessions open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call (231) 398-9770 or visit www.ramsdellyheatre.com.