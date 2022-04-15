Earth Day activity packets at libraries Friday
The Mason County District Library continues to distribute Fun Family Friday Activity packets every Friday through May 20. The packets will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in main lobby at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave. Please take only one packet each, as the bags are set up with enough materials and supplies for a whole family to enjoy.
The Fun Family Friday activity packs include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible.
This week, it’s all about Earth Day. The Mason-Lake Conservation District is providing family bags to celebrate Earth and the conservation of local resources. The teens are making a sock bunny.
There will be a packet for teens as well.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for books about practically any topic of interest for children and families. Ask a librarian for suggestions of books and videos about your interests. Try www.mel.org/kids for information and activities.
Find out about conservation and climate change. Learn about Earth Day.
Locally, Earth Day will be celebrated Saturday, April 23 with a celebration hosted by A Few Friends for the Environment of the World at Ludington United Methodist Church.