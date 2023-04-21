Earthwork Music Collective performs Sunday at LACA
The Earthwork Music Collective will conclude its spring tour with an afternoon concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Tickets to the LACA performance are $30 in advance and $35 at the door, and can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/e/549646917727 or in LACA’s art shop during normal business hours. The star-studded Earthwork lineup will feature Dede Alder, Seth Bernard, Ralston Bowles, Sari Brown, Sarah Cohen of the Antivillains, Samantha Cooper, Chris Good, Jordan Hamilton, Amber Hasan, Josh Holcomb, Audra Kubat, Elisabeth Pixley-Fink, Dan Rickabus of the Crane Wives, Vince Russo of the Appleseed Collective, Mike Savina of the Go Rounds, Jo Serrapere of Stella!, Nicholas James Thomasma and Ben Traverse. Over the course of two sets the members of the collective will weave in and out supporting and backing each other up to create a tapestry of song that will be completely unique to this tour and can never be recreated again.
Earthwork Music has been a pillar of the Michigan music scene since it was founded in 2001 by Seth Bernard on his family farm in Lake City, which is now the site of the annual Earthwork Harvest Gathering. The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is located at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.