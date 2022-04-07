Easter-themed activity packets available Friday at library
The Mason County District Library will be handing out Easter-themed activity packets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at its locations in Ludington and Scottville.
The packets will be available in the main lobby at the Ludington Library and on the clothesline outside the Scottville Library. Please take only one packet each, as there are more than enough materials for the whole family to enjoy. The Mason County District Library will continue to distribute Fun Family Friday Activity packets every Friday through May 20 at its Ludington and Scottville libraries. The packets include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible. This week, it’s all about Easter. Easter eggs and crafts for the family will be included. Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for many books about practically any topic of interest for children and families. Ask a librarian for suggestions of books and videos about your interests. Try www.mel.org/kids for more information and activities. Find out about the seasons, and spring holidays like Easter and Passover.