Emergency home repair loans available
The Mason County Board of Commissioners and FiveCAP announce the availability of home repair loans for Mason County homeowners.
The Mason County Emergency Repair Program is a deferred payment loan to eligible homeowners to make needed repairs to their homes. The program goal is to improve houses of low to medium income through a 0% interest deferred loan.
Deferred loans will only have to be repaid if the homeowner refinances or sells the home, or upon voluntary or involuntary transfer or ownership convenance.
The possibility of loan deferral continuation may be allowed if heirs are income eligible and reside in property as a principal residence.
The maximum loan amount is $40,000. All loans in excess of $2,499 will result in a lien/mortgage being placed with Mason County on the property.
The program is not for remodeling. Eligible emergency repairs include repairs or restoration activities necessary to control or arrest the effects of conditions that pose an imminent threat to the health and safety of the household.
Eligible projects include repairs to furnaces, well/septic systems, plumbing, drain system hookups, handicap ramps, electrical systems or roofs. All other items will be considered.
Household income eligibility must be at or below 80% of the area median income level, based on household size. A household size of 4 is $57,200. To apply, ownership documents must be provided for the property along with proof of current paid property taxes and house insurance, income documents, as well as the name, birth date and Social Security number of all residents of the household.
Homes may not be in mortgage arrears or in foreclosure.
Contractors must be licensed and insured.
Approval of services is based on CDBG program eligibility criteria, health and safety, and cost effectiveness of service. All awards must be approved by the Mason County Review Board.
For more information or to make application, contact FiveCAP at (231) 757-3785. The FiveCAP office is at 302 N. Main St. in Scottville.