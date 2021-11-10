Epidemiology discussion coming to LACA
The Mason County District Library and Abondia Center will turn to epidemiology for the next installment in the Shifting Landscapes public lecture series. On Monday, Nov. 15, a presentation titled, “Epidemiology: Why Does the Course of Disease Matter? from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, and on Zoom.
The presentation will be given by Kenneth Dudley, M.D., assistant professor of medicine at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, and Jordan Powell, Master of Public Health, epidemiologist, District Health Department No. 10.
Dudley, formerly a family physician, now teaches epidemiology to first-year medical students. He will address the questions about epidemiology and its importance, and the surprising insights that have resulted from epidemiology receiving more funding as its importance increases.
Powell will explore why there’s an epidemiologist at the health department. She’ll outline what is helpful for the public to know as they obtain information from news sources, social media, and DHD10’s website. She’ll talk about how it’s especially important to understand the paths of infectious diseases like COVID-19, and chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer.
The Shifting Landscapes series is exploring six areas of life that have been reshaped during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In asking questions about the nature of science, vaccines and the epidemiological course of the pandemic, the Shifting Landscapes series seeks to address questions on people’s minds. It also hopes the information helps people get more from news sources, health professionals and others about science that matters to them.
There will be no sessions in December but Shifting Landscapes will start again Jan. 10, 2022. focusing on education.
Events are free, live or by Zoom. Tickets are not necessary but registration is helpful. To register, visit www.mcdl.pub/sl-register. For information check the Mason County District Library website or contact Thomas Trahey at ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org or Brooke Portmann, director of Abondia Center, at baportmann312@gmail.com
The lecture series has been funded by grants from Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and Michigan Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.