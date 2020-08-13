Epworth to host Rev. David Houk in virtual visit Sunday
On Sunday, Epworth will welcome the Rev. Fr. David Houk for a virtual appearance in the Visiting Minister series.
Houk grew up in Lud-ington. He earned a bach-elor’s degree from Wheaton College in Illinois in 1992 and went on to earn his master’s of divinity degree from Trinity School for Ministry in Ambridge, Pennsylvania. Houk was called to be the rector of St. John’s in 2006. He is the son of Chuck and Vicky Houk of Chuck Houk Refrigeration and Heating. Houk moved to Texas in 2001 for a ministry position and since 2006 has served as the senior pastor at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Dallas.
A student of Scripture and history, Houk regularly leads tours to the Holy Land, considering Jerusalem his hometown after Ludington. He is a lover of liturgy, theology, scripture, literature, poetry, Scrabble, the New York Times crossword puzzle, cooking and practicing Arabic. When he visits Ludington in the summer, he enjoys fishing.
He’ll be preaching from John 21: 1-14, “On fishing, faith and luck.”
The Epworth Church Association continues to serve the Epworth community and the community at large in 2020, even during the pandemic, but it will do so virtually. The services are available at www.epworthchurch1894.org. A link can also be found on the Epworth Assembly Facebook page.