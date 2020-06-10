Epworth to host visiting minister virtually
The Epworth Church Association will continue to serve the Epworth community and the community at large in 2020, even during the pandemic, but it will do so virtually.
The services will be available on our website at epworthchurch1894.org. You will also find a link on the Epworth Assembly Facebook page. On Sunday, June 14, Epworth welcomes the Rev. Jeff Nelson. Pastor Nelson grew up in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. He has his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Wisconsin in Eau Claire and his masters in divinity from Garrett Evangelical Theological Seminary in Evanston, Illinois.
Jeff and his wife, Bridget, came to Detroit in 1997 from Wisconsin for a one-year volunteer urban missions program. He said it was during that year that God transformed their lives and they finished the year with a sense of God’s call and a desire to partner with God in a ministry of service. Prior to entering seminary, Nelson worked as a social worker with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metropolitan Detroit and as a community organizer with Groundwork, where he worked on issues of human rights and racial justice.
He has helped in the formation of several ministries beyond the local church, such as the Young Leaders Initiative, now the home to Motown Mission, which brings young people from across the U.S. to Detroit for a week of service; the Redford Brightmoor Initiative, a faith-based nonprofit working the boarder between city and inner ring suburb, providing basic social services to the economically disadvantaged; and the Jeremie Project. After two mission trips in Jeremie, Haiti, Nelson worked to develop a coalition of churches to combine and coordinate efforts to aid our brothers and sisters who live in poverty. But ask Nelson what is favorite role in life is and he will tell it is being the dad to his two sons, Casey and Sam.