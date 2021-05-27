Epworth welcomes the Rev. Brad
Kalajainen
The Epworth Church Association welcomes the Rev. Brad Kalajainen as its new director of spiritual life. He will preach the first worship service of the year at the Epworth Auditorium on Sunday, May 30. In-person and online options are available, with signup in advance required for in-person attendance.
Kalajainen comes to Epworth from Cornerstone United Methodist Church, a church he founded and served as lead pastor since 1990, helping grow the church to 2,650 parishioners on one of three Cornerstone campuses every week.
His worship style is modern and casual. The discipleship framework at Cornerstone engages the head, heart, hands and feet in a holistic approach to spiritual growth. Cornerstone has been deeply involved in helping to break the cycle of poverty in the Grand Rapids area through several community partnerships. All of the campuses are connected with local schools and involved in mentoring and character development. Cornerstone has also established a global outreach to northern Kenya and Guatemala through child sponsorships, clean water and evangelism efforts.
Kalajainen’s passion is helping churches recover their vision and effectiveness. He has taught extensively on small groups, preaching, staff development and more. He coaches and consults in areas of new church planting and church revitalization, leadership, growth and multisite ministry related topics.
He’s been married to wife Colleen for 40 years. They have two grown children, Kaylee and Ben; one son-in-law, Mitch; and two grandchildren, Avery Joy and Maddox.
While Kalajainen will preach Memorial Day weekend, he will still be in the process of retiring from Cornerstone into the month of June. He will be at Epworth for the season starting June 20.
The service begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Advance sign-up is required for in-person services as part of Epworth’s COVID-19 safety protocol. Additional measures are in place, and all attendees, even those who are vaccinated, are asked to wear a mask during service. There will be a limited capacity for the indoor service.
Sign up at www.signupgenius.com. Search for the Epworth Church public sign-up for May 30 by entering the email office@epworthchurch1894.org in the email search within Signup Genius.
To watch online from home, go to the Epworth Livestream channel on YouTube.
Links are also available at the Epworth Church Association website, www.epworthchurch1894.org.{/div}