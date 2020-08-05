Epworth welcomes the Rev. Dr. Nash
The Epworth Church Association continues to serve the Epworth community and the Ludington area community at large in 2020, even during the pan-demic. Worship services are being held virtually.
The services will be available on our website at www.epworthchurch1894.org. You will also find a link on the Epworth Assembly Facebook page. On Sunday, Aug. 9, Epworth welcomes the Rev. Dr. Ken Nash.
Nash serves as the Lead Pastor at Watermark Wesleyan near Buffalo, New York. Prior to that, he pastored at Cornerstone Church in Caledonia, Michigan, for 10 years and in Carson City, Michigan, for six years. Nash is a frequent conference speaker and church-planting coach for churches throughout the country and Canada. He is married to his college sweetheart and they have four children — a daughter in college, two teenage sons and a 4-year-old with Down syndrome who has brought many smiles into their home. He’ll be preaching on “Interruptions: Being Present In the Moment.”